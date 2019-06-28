Yanni Burton – End Up Missing

Follow and listen to Yanni Burton at:
Facebook: http://bit.ly/burtonfb
Twitter: http://bit.ly/burtontw
Instagram: http://bit.ly/burtonIG
Spotify: http://bit.ly/BurtonS
Web: https://yanniburton.com/
Recording Artist: Yanni Burton
Production: Lars Soderberg
Director: James Daniel
Choreographer: Cassidy Noblett
Director of Photography: Wey Wang
1st AC: Nicole Kent
Steadicam Op: Alex Flannery
Hair and Make Up: Angie Bulmer
Stylist: Ross McCallum
Utility Swing: Cary Daniels
Cast
CJ Jensen @cjjensen05
Jared Nathan @jay.nate
Vincent Noiseux @vincentnoiseux
source