Yasiin Bey Launches New Project Negus, But Only at Galleries

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, debuted new music last weekend at a listening session as part of Art Basel Hong Kong. Negus, a sound installation based on music recorded in London in 2015, “will continue to unfold as a series of varied installations around the world,” according to a press release. The next locations haven’t yet been announced, but the music will take on a new form in each city—and won’t come out digitally or physically.

The project is produced by Lord Tusk, Steven Julien, and ACyde, and presented in collaboration with Sunny Rahbar, owner of Dubai’s Third Line Gallery. Attendees sat on a balcony at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre, had their phones taken away, and listened to a suite of songs from start to finish, according to Document Journal. The eight tracks included songs titled “Dream Study,” “Hemp,” and “Day Trippers.” After the listening session, Bey took a Polaroid portrait of each attendee and gave them the option to purchase the photo as a souvenir of the event.

Last year, Madlib teased new music from Black Star, the duo of Bey and Talib Kweli. Bey appeared on the title track of Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative album KIDS SEE GHOSTS.