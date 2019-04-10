Yeasayer Announce New Album Erotic Reruns, Share New Songs: Listen

Yeasayer are back with a new album. Erotic Reruns is out June 7 via their own Yeasayer Records. The nine-song record includes the recently released “I’ll Kiss You Tonight.” Today, they’ve shared the new songs “Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights.” Check out all three tracks below.

Erotic Reruns is Yeasayer’s follow-up to 2016’s Amen & Goodbye. The new LP was was written and produced by singer/multi-instrumentalist Chris Keating, singer/multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder, and bassist/singer Ira Wolf Tuton.

Yeasayer head out on tour this Friday, April 12, in Connecticut. They’ll play shows through August. Check out the band’s schedule at their website. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Erotic Reruns:

01 People I Loved

02 Ecstatic Baby

03 Crack a Smile

04 Blue Skies Dandelions

05 Let Me Listen in on You

06 I’ll Kiss You Tonight

07 24-Hour Hateful Live!

08 Ohm Death

09 Fluttering in the Floodlights