YG Arrested for Alleged Robbery: Report

YG has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection with an investigation of an alleged robbery, TMZ and CBSLA report. According to the reports, officers L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrived at YG’s home early this morning (January 24) with a search warrant. The rapper was then taken into custody and is being held at Men’s Central Jail on $250,000 bail, according to CBSLA. In addition, according to KABC, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

YG is scheduled to perform at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday, January 26, as part of a tribute to his late collaborator Nipsey Hussle.

Pitchfork has reached out to YG’s representatives for comment and more information.