YG Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle: “I Don’t Wanna Believe This Shit”

YG has taken to Instagram to post a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper and entrepreneur who lost his life in a shooting on Sunday, March 31. Los Angeles natives and friends whose careers began to rise around the same time, YG and Nipsey Hussle collaborated on multiple tracks throughout their career, most notably on YG’s 2016 hit “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).”

“We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap,” YG wrote on Instagram. “I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go I’m lost homie.”

YG goes on to write that he and Nipsey were writing a TV show and planned to record a joint album before he passed. Find the full post below.

YG later revealed that a new album was planned for a surprise release on April 12, but due to Nipsey’s passing, the album’s being pushed back to May.

In the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s death, numerous artists including Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Pharrell, J. Cole, and many others took to social media to mourn and remember him. Nipsey’s partner Lauren London recently released her first statement since his death, writing, “I’ve lost my best friend/ My sanctuary/ My protector/ My soul…” A suspect in his murder, Eric Holder, was arrested by LAPD yesterday.

