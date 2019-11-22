YNW Melly Releases New Album Melly vs. Melvin

YNW Melly has released a new album called Melly vs. Melvin. Find it below. The Florida rapper’s project arrives while he is in jail. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year.

Prosecutors claim that YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen killed YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in South Florida last year. Melly has pleaded not guilty. The State of Florida plans to seek the death penalty against Melly.

Earlier this year, Melly released WE ALL SHINE, which featured Kanye West.

