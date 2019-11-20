Yo La Tengo Share New Hanukkah Song “Eight Candles”: Listen

Yo La Tengo have shared a new Hanukkah song, “Eight Candles,” from the forthcoming holiday compilation Hanukkah+. Listen below (via BrooklynVegan).

“Eight Candles” was written by Sam Elwitt. Hanukkah+ is out November 22 via Verve Forecast. It features songs by The Flaming Lips, Adam Green, Jack Black, Loudon Wainwright III, Craig Wedren, Alex Frankel (Holy Ghost!) and HAIM, who covered Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will.” The compilation was inspired by Yo La Tengo’s annual Hanukkah concerts, which take place again this year at New York’s Bowery Ballroom from December 22-28.

