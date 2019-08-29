Young M.A Announces Debut Album, Shares New “PettyWap 2” Video: Watch

Young M.A has announced her debut album. It’s called Herstory in the Making and it arrives September 27 via M.A Music/3D. Today’s album announcement comes with a video for “PettyWap 2.” Watch the video and check out the album cover and tracklist below.

Herstory in the Making features production from Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, NY Bangers, and others. The record arrives 10 years after Young M.A’s brother died from gun violence. “There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother,” M.A said in a statement. “He continues to motivate me; inspire me & this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy.”

Young M.A’s debut album comes over three years since her breakthrough 2016 single “OOOUUU.” The Brooklyn rapper followed her single with the Herstory EP in April 2017.