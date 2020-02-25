Young Nudy Drops New Mixtape Anyways: Listen

Atlanta rapper Young Nudy has released his new mixtape Anyways. It includes his recent song “No Go.” Listen to the tape below (via Young Nudy, LLC/Same Plate/RCA Records).

Anyways follows Nudy’s 2019 full-length collaboration with Pi’erre Bourne Sli’merre. He also shared his Faded in the Booth mixtape last year.

Young Nudy heads out on tour in support of Anyways next month. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read the interview “Young Nudy Is Putting the Bullshit Behind Him” on Levels.