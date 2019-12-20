Young Thug Drops New Songs With Travis Scott and Gunna: Listen

Young Thug’s new album So Much Fun was released earlier this year, and tonight, the album got a new deluxe edition featuring some previously unreleased bonus tracks. Listen to four new songs, including “Diamonds” featuring Gunna and “Hop Off a Jet” featuring Travis Scott, below.

So Much Fun featured guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Future, and more. “Ecstasy,“ which did not have a featured artist upon the album’s initial release, was later adjusted to include a verse from Machine Gun Kelly. “Hot” later got a remix featuring Travis Scott.