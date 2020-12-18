Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti Share Video for New Song “Take It to Trial”: Watch

Young Thug, Gunna, and fellow Atlanta artist Yak Gotti have teamed up for a new song. It’s called “Take It to Trial.” Wheezy produced the track, which arrives with a music video, co-directed by Young Thug. Watch below.

According to a press release, “Take It to Trial” is a single from Young Stoner Life Records’ forthcoming Slime Language 2. The sequel to 2018’s Slime Language does not currently have a release date.

Young Thug recently hopped on a remix of Travis Scott and M.I.A.’s single “FRANCHISE.” His last solo LP was 2019’s So Much Fun, which featured Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Juice WRLD, and many others.

Gunna’s latest studio album WUNNA arrived earlier this year. Yak Gotti released Gotti Outta Here on YSL back in October.