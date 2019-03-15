YouTube Star Lilly Singh Gets NBC Late Night Show, Replacing Carson Daly

YouTube star Lilly Singh is slated to take over as host of what was previously “Last Call With Carson Daly,” Variety reports. The retitled “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” will replace Daly’s 1:35 a.m. time slot on NBC in September. Daly hosted “Last Call” for 17 years starting in 2002, until he stepped down last month. “A Little Late” will be executive produced by Singh and feature in-studio interviews, comedy sketches, and more.

Singh first amassed a following via her YouTube channel IISuperwomanII, which Singh launched in 2010. She has since written How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, and starred in films such as Bad Moms, Fahrenheit 451, and more.

Daly reportedly left his role as host of “Last Call” in order “to concentrate on his duties as host of the ‘Orange Room’ on ‘Today,’ as host and producer on ‘The Voice,’ and to spend more time with his family.”

