Yves Tumor Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Yves Tumor has announced a huge tour. The Yves Tumor and Its Band tour will begin with a show at Nashville's Exit/In on March 3, kicking off a run that spans North America and Europe. In addition to performing music from their excellent 2018 album Safe In the Hands of Love, Yves Tumor will be "previewing new music," as a press release notes.

