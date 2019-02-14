Zedd & Katy Perry – 365 (Official Music Video)

Listen to “365” from Zedd & Katy Perry:

Apple Music: http://zedd.me/365/applemusic

Spotify: http://zedd.me/365/spotify

Amazon: http://zedd.me/365/amazonunlimited

Deezer: http://zedd.me/365/deezer

Google Play: http://zedd.me/365/googleplay

Soundcloud: http://zedd.me/365/soundcloud

iTunes: http://zedd.me/365/itunes

YouTube Music: http://zedd.me/365/youtubemusic

Follow Zedd:

Website: https://www.zedd.net

Instagram: http://zedd.me/Instagram

Twitter: http://zedd.me/Twitter

Spotify: http://zedd.me/SPEssentials

Facebook: http://zedd.me/Facebook

Snapchat: http://zedd.me/Snapchat

Weibo: http://zedd.me/Weibo

VK.com: http://zedd.me/VKcom

Shop the Zedd Store: http://zedd.me/Store

Subscribe to Zedd’s YouTube channel: http://zedd.me/YouTube

Follow Katy Perry:

Website: https://www.katyperry.com

Instagram: http://katy.to/Instagram

Twitter: http://katy.to/Twitter

Facebook: http://katy.to/Facebook

Spotify: http://katy.to/ThisIsKP

Apple Music: http://katy.to/AMEssentials

Subscribe to Katy’s official YouTube channel: http://katy.to/YT

365 Lyrics:

Waking up next to you in the middle of the week

Never needed anyone to send me off to sleep

And I know I said go slow

But I can’t hold back no more

Got a premonition this ain’t going to be a fling

You make a weekend feel like a year

Baby you got me changing

24/7 I want you here

I hope you feel the same thing

I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday night, every night

Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day

Love it when you come back and can’t take it when you leave

Got me fantasizing our initials already

And I want to just let go, falling deeper than before

Say that you already lock it up in a heartbeat

I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday Night, every night

Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day

I think about you all the time

24/7 365

I think about you all the time

24/7 365

(I want you to be the one)

I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday Night, every night

Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day

I think about you all the time

24/7 365

I think about you all the time

24/7 365

Director: Warren Fu

Executive Producer: Whitney Jackson

Producer: Benjamin Gilovitz

Director of Photography: Arnau Valls

1st AD: Eric Schneider

Production Design: John Richoux

Stylist: B Akerlund

Editor: Taylor Walsh @ Cabin Edit

Color: Matt Osborne @ The Mill

VFX: Max Colt @ Frender

Beauty: Mirada

Commissioners: Michelle An and Shannon Leskowitz

#Zedd #KatyPerry #365ZeddxKaty #OfficialMusicVideo

Music video by Zedd, Katy Perry performing 365. © 2019 Interscope Records

http://vevo.ly/cAhpBr



source

Comments