Zedd & Katy Perry – 365 (Official Music Video)
Listen to “365” from Zedd & Katy Perry:
365 Lyrics:
Waking up next to you in the middle of the week
Never needed anyone to send me off to sleep
And I know I said go slow
But I can’t hold back no more
Got a premonition this ain’t going to be a fling
You make a weekend feel like a year
Baby you got me changing
24/7 I want you here
I hope you feel the same thing
I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind
I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday night, every night
Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time
I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day
Love it when you come back and can’t take it when you leave
Got me fantasizing our initials already
And I want to just let go, falling deeper than before
Say that you already lock it up in a heartbeat
I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind
I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday Night, every night
Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time
I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day
I think about you all the time
24/7 365
I think about you all the time
24/7 365
(I want you to be the one)
I want you to be the one that’s on my mind, on my mind, on my mind
I want you to be there on a Monday night, Tuesday Night, every night
Are you going to be the one that’s on my mind 365, all the time
I want you to be the one to stay and give me the night and day
I think about you all the time
24/7 365
I think about you all the time
24/7 365
Director: Warren Fu
Executive Producer: Whitney Jackson
Producer: Benjamin Gilovitz
Director of Photography: Arnau Valls
1st AD: Eric Schneider
Production Design: John Richoux
Stylist: B Akerlund
Editor: Taylor Walsh @ Cabin Edit
Color: Matt Osborne @ The Mill
VFX: Max Colt @ Frender
Beauty: Mirada
Commissioners: Michelle An and Shannon Leskowitz
Music video by Zedd, Katy Perry performing 365. © 2019 Interscope Records
