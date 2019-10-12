Zedd Says He Was “Permanently Banned” From China After Liking a South Park Tweet

On Thursday, October 10, Zedd tweeted out that he had been “permanently banned” from China for liking a South Park tweet celebrating the 300th episode of the long-running Comedy Central series. While it’s unclear whether this means that his music is banned from Chinese airplay or if the producer/DJ himself is banned from traveling to the country, his publicist confirmed to CNBC that news of the ban is “true.”

South Park was recently banned in China following the airing of its 299th episode, “Band in China,” in which creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone parodied the country’s media censorship. The topic has recently made headlines, with institutions such as Apple, the NBA and videogame company Blizzard Entertainment coming under public scrutiny for their actions.